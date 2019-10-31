Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools received a clean audit report from independent audit firm of CliftonLarsonAllen last month.
Audits ensure districts’ compliance with state and federal requirements and accuracy of financial and student data and of state and federal aid and grant payments, among other factors, according to a district news release.
The audit was presented and accepted at the School Board's Oct. 14 meeting.
Among its financial successes, the district has sustained a positive fund balance for the last 12 years, according to the district. The district has a AA2 bond rating, which means the district meets its financial commitments and taxpayers should receive better interest rates on refinancing and any new bond issues.