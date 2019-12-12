Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Boardmember Stacey Ruelle has been named to the 2020 All-State School Board, the Minnesota School Boards Association’s most prestigious award, the district announced this week.
Ruelle was recognized at the district board meeting Dec. 9. The award will be given at the state association's annual conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center in January, according to a news release.
Criteria for the award include association training, strong leadership, visionary thinking and demonstration of concern for students, staff and taxpayers.
Ruelle and Boardmember Michael Nelson were also recognized for completing the association's Leadership Development Program.
“We want to thank you for your dedication and your time commitment to the district and especially to the students in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools,” Board Chairwoman Lee Shimek said Dec. 9.