Bridges Area Learning Center received the Rotary Foundation Certificate of Appreciation from the Prior Lake Rotary Club last month, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced this week.
The award recognizes individuals or organizations that embody the spirit of Rotary and service above self through their daily and special activities in the community, region, nation or world, according to a news release.
Bridges is open to students in grades 9-12 and is designed to serve those who struggle in traditional schools. Since opening in 2009, Bridges has helped hundreds of students earn their diploma, the district said.
Bridges has also partnered with the Rotary Club for one-on-one mentorship.