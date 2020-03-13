Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District canceled several events over the next month to follow state guidance for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday, March 13.
"PLSAS has made the decision to implement social distancing by limiting the number of people in our buildings after school in an effort to minimize the spread of disease and protect those in our community who are most vulnerable," the announcement stated.
The following events were canceled for March 13-29:
- All school field trips during and outside of the school day, including trips both domestic and abroad.
- All district-sponsored events, such as band and choir concerts, family fun nights and so on.
- Practices held during spring break.
- Futsal Indoor Soccer on March 15.
- Minnesota Youth Athletic Services state basketball tournament, March 14 & 15.
- PLAY Lacrosse meeting on March 17.
- Another MYAS tournament on March 21 and 22.
The district said that they are still waiting to hear from the Minnesota State High School League for a decision about whether a March 19 Speech Section Meet will still happen at Prior Lake High School.
As of March 13, Kids' Company and Early Childhood Family Education, Circle of Friends, Community Education classes and district practices during the school day will continue as scheduled.