The Laker Educational Foundation invites Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools families to join, the group recently announced.
The foundation includes parents, businesses and other community members and aims to enhance the district's curriculum and ensure student success, according to a news release from the group. Those interested in joining can call 952-226-0063, go online to lakerfoundation.org or find the group on social media.
"Our ability to support quality educational experiences in the classroom and in the community is due in part to the many families who support the foundation," the group said in the release. "To our many donors we say thank you."