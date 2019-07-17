Two more Prior Lake High School graduates have received college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this month, in addition to those winners announced in previous weeks.
Alexis G. Cohn of Prior Lake and Carter J. Mong of Savage received the awards, which can range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of study, according to a corporation news release. More than 7,000 distinguished graduates received scholarships from the corporation this year.
Cohn's scholarship comes from the University of Villanova in Pennsylvania, where Cohn looks to study medicine, according to the release. Mong's comes from the University of Minnesota, where he plans to study economics.