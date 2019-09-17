Prior Lake High School senior Sydney Kuhl is a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program and is in the running for one of 7,500 scholarships that'll be given next spring, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced.
Kuhl earned the distinction with a high score on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a news release. To become a finalist, she must submit an application including her academic record, participation in school and community activities and other details.
Finalists and scholarship winners also often qualify for additional scholarships at their college or university.