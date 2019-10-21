The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' Community Education Services Advisory Council is accepting applications for new volunteer members, the district announced this month.
The council generally meets monthly during the school year 12-1:15 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower St. SE, in Prior Lake. It guides and supports the district’s Community Education Services programs including early childhood and adult education programs.
Parents and representatives of local businesses and nonprofits, the faith community or local governments are encouraged to apply. The membership term is for two or three years beginning in December 2019.
Those interested in applications or more information should reach Leanne Weyrauch, director of Community Education Services, at 952-226-0082 or lweyrauch@priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.