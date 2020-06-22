Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' middle school Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team has been named a 2020 exemplar by the Minnesota PBIS State Leadership Team, according to the district.
It's the second year Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks middle schools have received the honor.
PBIS is a framework for helping schools use evidence-based behavioral interventions with students for better academic and social lives. It also aims to make schools more responsive to the cultures and communities and to make discipline fairer among students in minorities and with disabilities.
The national program celebrates students for doing great things, teaches students who show negative behaviors about ways to improve, and teaches behavior expectations like other curriculum.
To be named Sustaining Exemplar School, staff needed to submit an application that documented their work with the program and must have implemented it for at least three years.