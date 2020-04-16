Katy Schuerman will be principal at Five Hawks Elementary School starting next year following the retirement of Tim Bell, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced this month.
Schuerman is a principal for kindergarten through sixth grade principal at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School in southeast Minnesota. She'll take her new role in Prior Lake on July 1.
Schuerman told school board members during an introduction Monday that she brings 23 years of teaching experience, previously working in the Minneapolis Public Schools and Northfield Public Schools as a Spanish immersion teacher.
"She is dedicated to collaboration with teachers, families and students to improve learning for all children," the district said in its announcement. "She has proven success in launching and implementing programs and strategies that provide opportunities and support for students."
Schuerman received her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and elementary education from St. Cloud State University. She completed a master's in curriculum and instruction and an education specialists degree in educational leadership and administration at the University of St. Thomas.