Several kindergarten-enrollment dates are coming up in the next few months, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced this week.
The district offers tuition-free full-day kindergarten and kindergarten Spanish immersion, which is held at La ola del lago. A district-wide information meeting is set for 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Grainwood Elementary School, located at 5061 Minnesota St. SE in Prior Lake.
After that, online kindergarten enrollment begins Jan. 16 at priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/enroll. The Connect to Kindergarten will follow in February, and a and kindergarten open house is scheduled for May.