WestWood Elementary and SAGE Academy Principal Karen Zwolenski will be the principal for the new Hamilton Ridge Elementary School in Savage when it opens in fall 2020, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools announced in July. 

Karoline Warner, Jeffers Pond Elementary School principal, will fill Zwolenski's position at WestWood starting that school year, according to a district news release. Grainwood Elementary School Patrick Glynn will then move to Jeffers Pond. 

The changes will wait for a year; all elementary principals will stay the same for the 2019-20 year. 

“All of our principals do outstanding jobs leading their respective buildings and I am confident they will continue to provide excellent leadership as they help lead changes and transitions over the next two years,” Superintendent Teri Staloch said in a written statement. “I feel so fortunate that we have talented leaders throughout our district who are dedicated to serving staff and students to help us achieve our mission.”

