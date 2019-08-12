Registration is now open for the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' KING TeC robotics teams for kindergarten through eighth grade.
Information and online registration are available at KINGTeC2169.com under "Progression of Programs," according to a news release from the program. The robotics season begins Sept. 3.
Prior Lake-Savage students compete at all grade levels in different robotics competitions throughout the year. Students younger than high school compete in what's called First Lego League, which uses motorized LEGO kits and other equipment, during the fall, according to the team website.