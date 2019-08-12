Robotics 2
Linnea Jungers, center, Harry Zheng, left, and other members of Prior Lake’s sixth-grade Circuit Surge robotics team react as their robot attempts to complete several tasks on a table at Prior Lake High School on Nov. 17, 2018. The robot, about the size of the brick, was programmed and equipped for such tasks as turning objects by a certain amount and tipping a toy car down a ramp.

 File photo by Dan Holtmeyer

Registration is now open for the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' KING TeC robotics teams for kindergarten through eighth grade. 

Information and online registration are available at KINGTeC2169.com under "Progression of Programs," according to a news release from the program. The robotics season begins Sept. 3.

Prior Lake-Savage students compete at all grade levels in different robotics competitions throughout the year. Students younger than high school compete in what's called First Lego League, which uses motorized LEGO kits and other equipment, during the fall, according to the team website. 

