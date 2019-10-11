Several Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools have held or will hold festivals celebrating environmental science, technology and math classes, the district announced this week.
Five Hawks Elementary School held its annual festival on Wednesday, Oct. 9, with students studying soils and weather, learning Native American games and identifying trees, among other activities, according to a district news release. Glendale Elementary School held its festival Sept. 25 at McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center.
Edgewood School will host a Family E-STEM Night Monday, Oct. 14. Other elementary schools and both middle schools plan to hold similar festivals in the spring.
The festivals take place during the school day mostly outside on school grounds or at nearby parks. Teachers and naturalists from Richardson Nature Center of Three Rivers Park District organize stations for different grades.