Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has named Chad Thorp assistant principal at Prior Lake High School and brought on Khrisslyn Goodman as its director of assessment, research and district improvement, the district announced this week.
Thorp last school year was an interim assistant principal and now fills the spot vacated by Anne Graner, who took a position with Bloomington Public Schools, according to a district news release. He was the district's dean of students the previous year and worked for more than a decade at Minnetonka Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn page.
Goodman was previously research, evaluation and assessment coordinator in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school district. She's also an adjunct professor in education at the University of St. Thomas, according to her LinkedIn.