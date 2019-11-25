A group of 32 Prior Lake-Savage students made the cut for the state's American Choral Directors Association's honor choir.
More than 2,400 students in seventh through 12th grade from across Minnesota audition to be a part of seven honors choirs, according to the association.
This year, three Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools met the organization's limit on the number of students admitted per school, sending 12 students from Prior Lake High School and 20 students from Hidden Oaks and Twin Oaks middle schools.
The 12 students from the high school — all 10th graders — will prepare music to be performed at the Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis during the Minnesota Music Educators Association's mid-winter conference on Feb. 13.
The middle school honor choir students will perform in St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi on Nov. 16.
- 7th-graders: Mason Baas, Mason Bozaich, Leo Choi, Zachary Glum, Henry Kwiat, Conor McCrave, Isabella McDonald, Alexandra Peterson, Kylie Schroeder and Rowan Wilson.
- 8th-graders: Carly Copeland, Josh Dehkes, Abigail Leach, Riana McCrave, Elijah Mills, Matthew Palmer, Lydia Rand, Teigan Schreiner, Savanna Vance and Bella Vennink-White.
- 10th-graders: Henry Brandt, Tyler Busse, Hayden Cloudt, Leigha Glum, Layla Hahn, Ethan Heide, Claire Kwiat, Anna Mestnik, Megan Rudquist, Liem Tran, Quinn Walker and Joey Zollar.