This spring, Scott County and CLIMB Theatre — a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning to students — will be bringing interactive plays to local elementary schools to bring awareness to different environmental issues in the county.

Participating schools this year across Scott County include Aspen Academy, Eagle View Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary, Jackson Elementary, La ola del Iago at Grainwood, Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic School, Raven Stream Elementary, St. John the Baptist Elementary, Trinity Lutheran School and Westwood Elementary.

