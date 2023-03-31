This spring, Scott County and CLIMB Theatre — a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning to students — will be bringing interactive plays to local elementary schools to bring awareness to different environmental issues in the county.
Participating schools this year across Scott County include Aspen Academy, Eagle View Elementary, Hidden Valley Elementary, Jackson Elementary, La ola del Iago at Grainwood, Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic School, Raven Stream Elementary, St. John the Baptist Elementary, Trinity Lutheran School and Westwood Elementary.
Sara Cronk, Community Connections Coordinator for CLIMB, said CLIMB Theatre is also a touring, educational theatre company that creates customized plays, classes and workshops that build accountability, resiliency, empathy, advocacy and self-control.
According to a press release from CLIMB Theatre, CLIMB also participates in the Scott County Outdoor Education Days organized by the Soil, Water, and Conservation District in September every year, working with 1,200 fifth-grade students across 16 different schools.
“We use theatre to teach a wide range of topics, specifically around social and emotional learning and skills like empathy and resiliency,” Cronk said. “We do that in two ways — doing interactive plays that are done in an assembly style then we go to classes where we go to classrooms and work with students.”
Cronk said CLIMB has partnered with Scott County since 2005 to teach students about environmental responsibility and also teaches students about Scott County’s current practices when it comes to recycling and composting.
“We have a very specific partnership with Scott County that we’ve been doing since 2005 and we actually work directly with their environmental services department to create plays that teach different environmental responsibility messages,” Cronk said. “The plays feature a lot on composting as well as the three R’s — reduce, reuse, and recycle. We use the bins that the kids are seeing in their schools.”
Cronk also said the interactive programming allows students in the audience to practice the skills taught and help the characters work through tough situations where they have to advocate and be accountable for the correct sorting of waste to make a difference.
“(One of) the plays that we’ll be bringing is ‘Peggy’s Promise,’ which is for kindergarteners to second-graders. It’s about a little girl who works in her dad’s garden and then meets a giant worm,” Cronk said. “The worm helps her how to sort waste correctly and also how to advocates for correct sorting of waste to make a difference.”
Cronk said for third- to sixth-graders, CLIMB will be presenting a performance called, “Judgement Play,” in which a young boy struggles to be environmentally responsible and is sent to environmental court for his “crimes.”
“He ends up on a game show where they’re having to sort waste and he fails and he doesn’t know what to. So, he has to learn,” Cronk said. “While he learns how to take care of the environment, he also teaches the Environmental Court to be more open with their knowledge.”
Cronk added that during the summer, CLIMB also works with libraries across the state, including in Carver County, and Wisconsin performing a short interactive play that ties into summer reading.
“This summer, the play is based on Aesop’s fable ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper,’ and will be performed at the Chaska Library on June 21 at 10 a.m. and in Waconia on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the Gazebo at City Square Park,” Cronk said. “In this continuation of Aesop’s Fable, the Ant and the Grasshopper are two friends compete together in the ‘Find Your Voice’ competition. However, hardworking Ant and playful Grasshopper are having trouble finding their harmony. With the help of Queen Bee and the audience, Ant and Grasshopper will learn to be together as they work towards creating a sound where everyone’s voice is a part of the chorus.”