Over 200 educators across the state convened at the first-ever Educator Academy hosted by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community on Tuesday, April 18, at Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.

In an effort to enrich and update the narrative about Native Minnesotans, SMSC, through its Understand Native Minnesota campaign, offered free professional development workshops to introduce K-12 educators to the rich variety of ways to teach Native American topics in their classrooms.

