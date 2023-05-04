The South Suburban Conference schools, along with Jordan Public Schools, recently hosted a first-of-its kind event designed to provide leadership training for student members of school clubs promoting culture and diversity on Thursday, April 27, at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake.

Student and staff representatives were in attendance from the following high schools: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Jordan, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Shakopee.

Tags

Events