The South Suburban Conference schools, along with Jordan Public Schools, recently hosted a first-of-its kind event designed to provide leadership training for student members of school clubs promoting culture and diversity on Thursday, April 27, at The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake.
Student and staff representatives were in attendance from the following high schools: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Jordan, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Shakopee.
According to a press release from Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, students learned how to enhance their personal and group leadership skills and gain knowledge around event management and planning. Additionally, the conference served as an opportunity for the student leadership of the school groups to network with each other on their various initiatives and events.
“This is the first time these student groups came together as a group in the SSC,” Jeff Marshall, Prior Lake High School Activities Director said. “We anticipate more than 150 students will gain knowledge in honing their leadership, team building and problem-solving skills, as well as learn how to enhance their school culture.”
According to the press release, there were three breakout sessions on the topics of personal leadership, event management and advocacy. Following the conference, students debriefed on ways they could use their new skills within their home schools,.