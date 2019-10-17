Public and charter schools across the state will receive $30 million for improving school safety this year thanks to a surplus in the state's 2019 general fund, state Rep. Tony Albright announced this week.
The one-time appropriation will be divided based on each school and district's average daily enrollment for the 2018 school year at a rate of about $34.72 per student.
Scott County public schools are set to receive about $1.2 million for facility improvements and safety-related programming such as drug abuse prevention programs, gang resistance training and suicide prevention tools.
The money can also be used to hire staff members like school safety officers, counselors, nurses and social workers.
Scott County public school districts receive the following amounts:
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District: $307,022.
- Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools: $298,878.
- Shakopee Public School District: $287,056.
- New Prague Area Schools: $145,391.
- Jordan Public School District: $63,488.
- Belle Plaine Public School District: $56,579.
Schools will receive the funds in their Oct. 30 payment from the Department of Education.
“Keeping our students and teachers safe is a bipartisan priority at the legislature and this $30 million shows our commitment on this front," Albright (R-Prior Lake) said in a written statement.
“Different schools have different equipment and training needs," Albright wrote. "This funding allows school districts and citizens to make safety improvements based on their particular needs, helping to maximize the effectiveness of resources.”
The appropriation was part of a $20 billion two-year omnibus bill for education that passed during a special session in May.