Updated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday
After local teachers worked under an expired contract for more than 200 days, the Prior Lake-Savage Education Association and Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools have come to a tentative agreement for the 2021-23 contract, union and district sources confirmed Thursday.
"We were able to reach a tentative agreement with the district last night," PLSEA President Shawn Beaudette told the newspaper Thursday. "Our union and the school board still need to vote on the agreement."
PLSEA stated on its official Facebook page that the last year has been one of the most challenging years in education across the metro and school districts nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our teachers in PLSAS are at a breaking point as we all agree this has been the most difficult year in public education, ever. Having an unsettled contract only adds to the stress teachers feel on a daily basis," PLSEA stated earlier this month. "Teachers make up the backbone of our schools, that’s why our voices need to be heard and our ideas about improving our own work ought to matter."
The news comes amid Minnesota legislative leaders reaching an education budget agreement earlier this year — just over a week before the June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a budget or risk not being able to send payments to school districts.
According to Education Minnesota, the bill is the largest increase in public education in 15 years. Public schools will see millions in new per-pupil aid over the biennium, a 2.45% increase the first year and 2% in the second.