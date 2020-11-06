Voters have been casting their ballots by mail and in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic since September and on Tuesday evening after polls closed, Americans tuned in to see who would be named the winner at every level of the election.
In state and national races, Prior Lake continued its trend of voting in favor of conservative candidates, but one of the city's precincts did lean left this election — by just one vote.
The city’s third precinct, where voting is held at Prior Lake Fire Station No. 1, nearly equal votes were cast for the two presidential nominees. President Donald Trump received a total of 1,281 votes while Joe Biden received 1,282 votes, resulting in a 0.04% lead for Biden at that particular precinct.
Countywide more voters selected Donald Trump at the polls. A total of 45,840 votes, 52.15%, were cast for Trump while Joe Biden received 40,007, or 45.52% of votes, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Here’s how Prior Lake voted at its eight precincts:
Precinct 1
- Trump: 872 votes, 52.5%
- Biden: 764 votes, 46%
Precinct 2
- Trump: 825 votes, 49.7%
- Biden: 794 votes, 47.83%
Precinct 3
- Trump: 1,281 votes, 48.74%
- Biden: 1,282 votes, 48.78%
Precinct 4
- Trump: 1,558 votes, 56.18%
- Biden: 1,159 votes, 41.8%
Precinct 5
- Trump: 1,422 votes, 52.22%
- Biden: 1,252 votes, 45.98%
Precinct 6A
- Trump: 934 votes, 53.4%
- Biden: 768 votes, 43.91%
Precinct 6B
- Trump: 788 votes, 52.85%
- Biden: 671 votes, 45%
Precinct 7
- Trump: 1,309 votes, 49.92%
- Biden: 1,255 votes, 47.86%