Prior Lake residents can file for local office beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.
City offices open for election this year are the mayor’s seat and three seats on the Prior Lake City Council. Two of the open seats on the city council are currently held by Zach Braid and Kevin Burkart. Those elected for either of those seats will serve from January 2021 to January 2025. The third open seat is a special election to fill the vacancy of Warren Erickson’s seat. Whomever is elected to the vacant seat will serve from January 2021 until January 2022.
Filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Candidates must file in-person with the city clerk at City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE. A packet and campaign manual are available at cityofpriorlake.com/election, according to a news release from the city. The filing fee is $5.
The deadline to withdraw from the election is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. After that date, all names will appear on the ballot.
Those elected in November will take the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 5.
For more information about the election or filing for office, contact City Clerk Ann Orlofsky at aorlofsky@cityofpriorlake.com or 952-447-9805.