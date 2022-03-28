Endorsing conventions held by the Scott County GOP yielded mixed results this month, with an endorsement decided in two of three legislative races under the local party's watch.
Incumbent State Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake) lost the endorsement for newly-drawn Senate District 54 during the party's convention on Saturday, March 26.
Delegates in attendance voted to endorse newcomer Natalie Barnes on the first round of balloting. Barnes, a nurse and small business owner, lives in Prior Lake with her husband and four children.
“I think this is the voice of the people — that we really need change and that we want change," Barnes said in a statement. "And we’re willing to put the fighters in the fight to make that happen in Minnesota.”
Pratt, a third-term senator who chairs the senate's Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee, has not yet provided comment to Southwest News Media.
In a Facebook post, Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee) voiced his support for Barnes.
"She decided to run 5 days ago and the delegates endorsed her over a 10 year incumbent," he wrote. "Patriots all across Minnesota are rising up and taking their state back."
In a statement, Scott County GOP Director Dale Even said the Republican Party is full of energy.
“The moms are fed up and fighting back big time against the ridiculous mask mandates, school shutdowns and mandating their kids take shots," Even said. "Natalie Barnes is a manifestation of the mothers that have had enough."
Local principal endorsed for House
Saturday's convention also landed an endorsement for Ben Bakeberg, principal of Jordan Middle School.
Bakeberg is running for the newly-drawn House District 54B after five-term incumbent Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) announced he won't seek re-election.
"Thank you to the delegates of 54B for your support and endorsement," Bakeberg wrote in a statement. "I am humbled to be the GOP endorsed candidate for House District 54B."
Congratulations to Ben Bakeberg, the GOP endorsed candidate in House District 54B !!! pic.twitter.com/D8F0laVNhS— Tony Albright (@RepTonyAlbright) March 26, 2022
Shakopee race decided at separate convention
The Scott County GOP held a separate convention earlier this month to decide an endorsement in the House District 54A race.
The convention, held Saturday, March 5 at the Shakopee American Legion, brought together delegates to vote for either incumbent Mortensen or his Republican challenger — former state representative Bob Loonan.
A motion to not endorse either candidate "passed overwhelmingly" after four rounds of balloting at the convention held March 5, according to Scott County GOP Interim Chair Kyle Meyer.
The Scott County GOP also forwent an endorsement before the primary in 2020 after endorsing Mortensen in 2018.