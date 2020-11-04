Savage and Prior Lake residents cast their votes to fill three open seats on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board during Tuesday’s election and unofficial election results show that incumbent Mary Frantz and newcomers Julie Bernick and Amy Crosby have taken the lead. There were seven candidate names on the ballot for voters to choose from.
Crosby received the most votes with 11,551, or 20.75%. Bernick received 10,709 votes, or roughly 19% of votes, and Frantz received 10,206 votes, approximately 18% of all votes.
Frantz said she is “humbled that so many people voted for me and I'm grateful. I appreciate the support.”
She plans to continue to bring a sense of independence to the board.
“I ran on the fact that I have a mind of my own and I also have a lot of financial knowledge. I’ve been involved in education for many, many years and probably the only member of the board that has experience outside of Prior Lake-Savage with other school districts in both Minnesota and other states so I have a fairly balanced understanding of how school districts are run, so I can bring that perspective to the table,” Frantz said.
A board members main duty is to act as a conduit among the community and district so “community support is paramount,” she added.
Neither Bernick or Crosby were immediately available for comment.
The school board is comprised of seven duly elected citizens. Those elected will begin their four-year terms on Jan. 1. At its Jan. 11 organizational meeting the PLSAS board will decide who will serve as chair and directors.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.