Voters cast their ballots for a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the Prior Lake City Council. Unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State show Kimberly Churchill is in the lead to fill the seat for the remaining two-year term.
Churchill received 5,184, or 43.75%, of the nearly 12,000 votes cast for the special election. She holds a majority of votes over candidates Lee Hacklander, David Bryant and Dan Cronquist.
The seat replaces former councilmember Warren Erickson who resigned from the council in May of this year.
Churchill, a social worker and resident of Prior Lake for the past 15 years, said she was pleasantly surprised to hear she was leading the polls early Wednesday morning.
“I’m really grateful to everybody that voted for me and I hope I work well for everyone in the city,” Churchill said. “I feel I speak for people in the city that are average citizens,” she added.
Early results show that candidate Hacklander received 21.885% of votes, Bryant received 20.04% and Cronquist received 13.48%.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.