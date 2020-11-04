Incumbent Kirt Briggs will continue to serve as mayor of Prior Lake.
Unofficial election results show Briggs received a total of 9,434 votes or 98.3% as of the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State election results.
Write-in votes made up the remaining 1.7% of votes from the eight precincts reported in Scott County
Briggs ran uncontested in this year’s mayoral race. He first became mayor of Prior Lake on Jan. 9, 2017.
In his last four years as mayor, Briggs collaborated with the Prior Lake City Council on the completion of the County Road 21/Highway 13 Reconstruction Project and the partnership with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community for a joint water treatment facility. He notes these as some of his greatest accomplishments as mayor to date.
“I’m both humbled and honored,” Briggs said of his re-election. “This has been the best role that I've had the opportunity of serving in. Much has been accomplished with this council and I so look forward to what is in our future.”
In his next four years in office, Briggs said he plans to continue to focus on commercial growth opportunities to diversify the city’s property tax base and take part in legislation that protects private property taxpayers.
Briggs, who spent 16 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, moved to Edina from Northern California in 1995 and relocated to Prior Lake in 1999.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Prior Lake residents hit the polls early
Since September voters have been able to visit Prior Lake City Hall and cast their ballots early due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Nov. 2, over 600 people voted at city hall, Prior Lake City Clerk Ann Orlofsky.
As of 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 10,197 residents voted absentee, she added.