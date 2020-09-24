The Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce will host and moderate a Candidates Forum Thursday, Oct. 1 in the City Hall Chambers.
Candidates for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board, Prior Lake Mayoral race and City Council will be present. Due to COVID-19, forum attendance will be limited to two guests of each candidate in the council chambers to allow for social distancing.
The forum will be videotaped for public viewing. The city candidates forum will be aired at a later date on Prior Lake Government Access Television and the school board candidates forum will be aired on Channel 17 and priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.
To submit a question for school or city candidates, email Chamber President Sandi Fleck at Sandi@priorlakechamber.com.
“It’s really important to get out and vote and hear what the candidates are going to say locally and nationally,” Fleck said.