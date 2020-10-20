As October wraps up, there’s just over a week until the official Election Day —Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s everything you need to know about where to vote, how to vote and who you will see on your ballot:
In-person early voting is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Prior Lake City Hall in the Parkview Conference Room. Prior Lake City Hall is located at 4646 Dakota St. SE. The last day to vote early is Nov. 2.
Sept. 18 marked the first day voters could cast their ballots early and in-person. As of Oct. 20, 1,458 in-person absentee voters have stopped at city hall to cast their ballots, not including the mail-in ballots Scott County has received from Prior Lake voters, City Clerk Ann Orlofsky said.
Mail-in absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Scott County Courthouse, located at 200 4th Ave. West in Shakopee, through 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballots being mailed via USPS must be received by the city or county election office by the last regular USPS mail delivery on Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Prior Lake City Hall is following all CDC guidelines and voters must wear masks when casting their votes. Voting booths will be wiped down after every use.
There are eight voting precincts in Prior Lake:
Precinct 1: Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE
Precinct 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Road SE
Precinct 3: Prior Lake Fire Station No. 1, 16776 Fish Point Road E
Precinct 4: Church of St. Michael, 16400 Duluth Ave.
Precinct 5: Prior Lake Fire Station No. 2, 3906 Station Place NW
Precinct 6A: Holy Cross Church, 14085 Pike Lake Trail NE
Precinct 6B: Living Hope Lutheran Church, 8600 Horizon Drive (Shakopee)
Precinct 7: Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Road NW
Find your polling location by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State Polling Place Finder at www.pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
Prior Lake residents will find the following races on their ballot:
Mayor
The mayoral seat, currently held by Kirt Briggs, is up for election. Briggs was elected mayor in 2016 and has served since Jan. 9, 2017. He runs unopposed.
City Council
Two four-year terms on the city council are up for election. The seats are currently held by Councilman Zach Braid and Councilman Kevin Burkart. Both Braid and Burkart were elected in 2016 and filed for re-election. Kyle Frederiksen is also up for candidacy.
City Council Special Election
A special election will be on the November ballot to fill the vacancy from previous councilmember Warren Erickson who resigned in May.
Kimberly Churchill, Lee Hacklander, David Bryant and Dan Cronquist have all filed their candidacy. The vacancy is for a two-year term.
School Board
There are three vacancies on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board.
Board Chair Lee Shimek, Director Melissa Enger and Director Mary Frantz have seats up for election.
Here are the individuals who filed for candidacy:
- Incumbent, Mary Frantz
- Julie Bernick
- Amy Crosby
- JB Davis III
- Farheen Hassan
- Jonathan Painter
- Nneka Sederstrom
Candidates elected to the school board during the November election will begin their four-year terms on Jan. 1. At its Jan. 11 organizational meeting the PLSAS board will decide who will serve as chair and directors.