Prior Lake residents can cast their votes for the 2020 State Primary Election through Tuesday, Aug. 11. Candidates who receive the most votes will find their name on the General Election ballot this Nov. 3.
The City of Prior Lake has eight polling precincts:
Precinct 1: Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE
Precinct 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Road SE
Precinct 3: Prior Lake Fire Station No. 1, 16776 Fish Point Road E
Precinct 4: Church of St. Michael, 16400 Duluth Ave.
Precinct 5: Prior Lake Fire Station No. 2, 3906 Station Place NW
Precinct 6A: Holy Cross Church, 14085 Pike Lake Trail NE
Precinct 6B: Living Hope Lutheran Church, 8600 Horizon Drive (Shakopee)
Precinct 7: Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Road NW
Find your polling location by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State Polling Place Finder at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
Residents may also vote absentee by visiting Prior Lake City Hall, located at 4646 Dakota St. SE, through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for absentee voting.
Polls will be open on election day for in person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voting early by mail is also an option for voters. To vote by mail voters must apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to them through the Minnesota Secretary of State website. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
Prior Lake residents will be voting for U.S. Senate Candidates. The candidates to appear on the Aug. 11 ballot are:
- Kevin O’Connor-Legalize Marijuana Now
- Oliver Steinberg-Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis
- Cynthia Gail-R
- Bob “Again” Carney Jr.-R
- James Reibestein-R
- Jason Lewis-R
- John L. Berman-R
- Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr.-DFL
- Tina Smith-DFL
- Ahmad R. Hassan-DFL
- Paula Overby-DFL
- Steve Carlson-DFL
Face masks will be required at the polls whether voting absentee in the days leading up to the election or on election day. City Hall will provide masks for those who don’t have one.