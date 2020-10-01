Why are you running for this position?
The local government is and should be the most directly impactful in our daily life. From the taxes we pay for the first responders, to the roads we drive on, all are done locally. I believe that I can help keep Prior Lake moving in a direction that all of us can appreciate.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
The lack of small water craft launching sites, bike trails, and crime. There are limited places to launch small water craft around Prior Lake. Maybe we could put a launch site in Jeffers Pond. We could turn some of these trail maintenance and repairs into Eagle Scout project opportunities. This would be beneficial for the city and the local Scout Packs and Troops. Reporting arrests are a great deterrent for crime, it also shows how hard our police is working. We can expand neighborhood watches and increase access to chemical dependency programs to reduce crime.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, never.
How will you keep citizens informed and involved in the happenings of the council?
The city website has a calendar of when the city council meetings are held, they are televised and recorded for the public to review at their choosing. Emails and social media provide a lot of information to those who want it. I think working closer with the media would be beneficial.
Are there any changes you would like to see within the city council or things you feel should remain consistent?
There is always room for improvement, but no changes come to mind. I do like the fact that we can look back on previous meetings to see what discussion took place.
Are there actions taken by the city in response to the pandemic you think should have been handled differently?
It is easy to Monday morning quarterback what people should have done, but overall, I think the city did a good job keeping things running with the limited information they had, and adjusting as new guidelines and policies were developed.
How important is protecting property owners rights to you as a city council member?
Very important, but there has to be a balance between what is good for the individual and what is good for the community as a whole. I truly believe the purpose of the government is to work with and for the people not for themselves.
Do you feel the proposed private street utility surcharge is necessary? Why or why not?
I am unsure of the specifics like which utilities are running under the street and how often maintenance and/or repairs are needed. I understand the hesitation to pay the city for private repairs. Particularly if those repairs are not currently needed. There is logic to collecting annual fees into an escrow account to ensure the funds are available when the repairs are needed and those property owners don’t find themselves with a balloon payment all at once. Because I wasn’t there when this surcharge was proposed, I think it would be unwise of me to make an uninformed declaration.