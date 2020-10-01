Why are you running for this position?
As a long-time employee and member representative of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community I believe that the experience I have gained in this service has formed my view that as a resident of Prior Lake, I have a civic responsibility to extend this commitment of service to the larger community of which we live, work, shop and play. I also hope to inspire a younger generation of our members to community service and civic mindedness.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
I believe all issues the city council faces are important.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
How will you keep citizens informed and involved in the happenings of the council?
Local news outlets and a well-managed social media outlet focusing on current information and a healthy dialogue.
Are there any changes you would like to see within the city council or things you feel should remain consistent?
Nothing currently.
Are there actions taken by the city in response to the pandemic you think should have been handled differently?
I feel that the elected officials and city management did their best in an ever-changing and challenging situation over the past several months.
How important is protecting property owners rights to you as a city council member?
This is an especially important topic, if elected, I will be committed to keeping myself informed and available to discuss all issues where private property rights are in question.
Do you feel the proposed private street utility surcharge is necessary? Why or why not?
While this is a difficult conversation to have, the funds required should not be a tax requirement to all. There appears to be a need to review and discuss which streets have been designated “private” that are specifically used by residents to gain access to their homes.