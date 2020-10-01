Why are you running for this position?
I have been involved in the community for many years in a variety of roles. I enjoy engaging my fellow citizens, and I actively bring their concerns to the council. I want the city of Prior Lake to prosper with appropriate, planned growth. I want to help the city work towards lowering individual property taxes without diminishing the services we currently enjoy. I want to bring new business to Prior Lake and keep our local economy strong.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Property taxes are always a top issue for the citizens of Prior Lake. I do not expect that to change. Growth is a huge issue for our community. We need to continue to plan for growth that includes adding new business. We need housing that fits the needs for our community workers e.g., teachers and police officers as well as retired people on fixed incomes.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
How will you keep citizens informed and involved in the happenings of the council?
I engage with the community on several social media platforms currently in my role as a member of the Community Engagement Committee. I’m in groups like Citizens of Prior Lake and Prior Lake Peeps on Facebook. I am the Neighborhood lead on the Next Door app. I plan to have an open door policy as a council member with access to my personal cell phone number and email available to all.
Are there any changes you would like to see within the city council or things you feel should remain consistent?
I have attended most of the city council meetings for the past 4 years. I have enjoyed the open, transparent feel of the current council. The group works well together and is able to come to a consensus with regularity. The council members have different philosophies and visions for the community but are able to work together to determine what is best for the community. I admire that and would love to be a part of it.
Are there actions taken by the city in response to the pandemic you think should have been handled differently?
I believe the council members and staff did an excellent job in their response to the pandemic within the limits of their power. The response of the city was dictated by the state’s response in many areas. The city was able to move to online services for billing and permits smoothly. Staff were able to follow the guidelines issues through the state keeping our city running to the best of their ability.
How important is protecting property owners rights to you as a city council member?
Property ownership has been a primary right of our country since its inception, I believe property rights are a driving factor in our democracy and will continue to be of utmost concern locally and nationally.
Do you feel the proposed private street utility surcharge is necessary? Why or why not?
Was it necessary; no. Was it a good way to address the issue; yes. The issue is very complicated on many levels, but it boils down to the need for the city to have a pot of money to cover the cost of eventual infrastructure (sewer and water) replacement under those private streets. This savings account is a better option than assessing properties at the time of the construction which would be higher than the $240 assessed yearly. Also the Home Owners Associations that are currently charging their members for this eventual cost can now decrease their yearly fees as the city is now collecting for that infrastructure need.