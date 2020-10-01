Why are you running for this position?
Three words: Service. Leadership. Community. I view this position as an opportunity to serve the community I have come to love. I am running because we need strong, thoughtful leadership in these unprecedented times. Leadership that is not afraid to stand alone and will not submit to pressure of intimidation of the mob. I am running because we need someone who is willing to ask the tough questions, question assumptions, and push back on the status quo.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Protecting our God Given Rights. I promise to never defund the police. I proudly support our brave first responders.
Infrastructure and Development: I will use data and community input to support common sense initiatives that better our community while cutting the fat.
Giving power back to the people. There are many issues that will arise that we can’t see today, but I promise to hear your ideas, perspectives, and concerns when they do. I will be accountable to you and work hand in hand with you to find solutions to problems that make our community better.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have never been charged or convicted of any crime. I’ve tried to live my life in a way that would make my family, friends, church, and community proud.
How will you keep citizens informed and involved in the happenings of the council?
Transparency: I believe the city should continue to provide access both in person and online to city council meeting videos, notes, etc. Things like the city newsletter should also be continued. I also believe there is room for optimization and would elicit feedback from the community members on what they find valuable and what they wish they had better access to.
Ease of Access: Our city website is both outdated and hard to navigate. I would work to revamp the site and improve its ease of navigation and search capabilities.
Are there any changes you would like to see within the city council or things you feel should remain consistent?
Continue to push transparency with the community. The mayor has done a good job making this a priority and I think that was the right decision.
Are there actions taken by the city in response to the pandemic you think should have been handled differently?
Unfortunately, much of the decision making during the pandemic was at the state level with very little city input. These are unusual and uncertain times, so I won’t judge our leaders in hindsight. Now that we know more, I believe we should be doing everything in our power to get the economy moving again. I worry that the effects of the original lockdown (jobs, small business, mental health, domestic abuse, etc.), will far outweigh the impact of COVID. Consequently, I am against another lockdown.
How important is protecting property owners’ rights to you as a city council member?
Critically important. Our country was founded on the ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The right to own property is fundamental to the pursuit of happiness. Alexander Hamilton said, “One great object of Government is the personal protection and security of property.” While I fully support each American’s right to peacefully protest I have been appalled by the leaders of cities around our country including Minneapolis who have allowed rioters and mobs to burn down or destroy property and communities. If elected I will not let that happen to our community.
Do you feel the proposed private street utility surcharge is necessary? Why or why not?
I hate taxes, but I believe infrastructure is one justifiable reason for taxation. I also believe in being prudent and prepared and it seems that this plan is a necessary evil.