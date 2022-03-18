Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) announced he won't seek re-election in 2022 after a decade in office.
"It has been my great honor and distinct privilege to serve the people of Scott County as their Representative these last ten years," Albright wrote in an announcement. "The support shown to me and my family over my tenure in the legislature has been unswerving and unfailing."
Albright currently holds the seat in House District 55B, which spans Prior Lake, Jordan, Credit River and surrounding townships, including Sand Creek Township and Spring Lake Township.
Due to political boundary redistricting, the vast majority of voters in Albright's current district will cast a ballot for House District 54B in November.
Notable changes to the district include the loss of Credit River and the addition of Louisville Township and portions of Shakopee.
"When I first considered running for election, it was borne out of a call to mission, to provide a voice in pursuit of ideals that would benefit both constituents and our state," Albright continued in his announcement. "The time has come for that mission to be carried by a new voice."
"I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to all who I have served, and to those I have served with," he concluded. "I wish you every success as you continue this work on behalf of all who call Minnesota home."
Brendan Van Alstyne, a 22-year-old Democratic newcomer from Shakopee, announced he'll run for Albright's seat.
Van Alstyne began campaigning last year in Shakopee's district to the north, but found himself redistricted earlier this year. He has since announced he'll be continuing his campaign in the newly-drawn House District 54B.