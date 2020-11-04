Unofficial election results during the early hours of Wednesday show Republican incumbent Tony Albright with the most votes received for the Minnesota State Representative District 55B seat.
Albright received 17,118 votes, or 62.27% of the votes, over DFL candidate Andrea Nelsen, who received 10,359, or 37.68%. Fourteen write-in votes were cast.
Twelve-year Scott County resident and current Prior Lake resident Albright assumed office in 2013. Albright ran under the motto that he would bring his constituents voices to the capital. He noted the three issues he will face during his term as the state’s economy, the well-being of citizens and academic advancement among youth.
Neither Albright nor Nelsen were immediately available for comment.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are not yet included in these results.