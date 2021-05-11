After a lengthy incorporation process, Credit River Township is holding its first municipal election today — the final step necessary to change the township to a city.
Credit River residents will elect a mayor and four city council members.
Credit River Township Clerk Karen Donovan said the election itself will be just like any other, though it will determine the city's first mayor and council.
“That part of it is kind of special in the fact that, them being a part of something that is historic and being a part of the new city council that will be elected,” she said.
Polls will be open at the Credit River Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. All absentee ballot were required to be cast by May 10.
Candidates
Three candidates filed for the two-year term as mayor which expires Jan. 2, 2023:
- Chris Kostik
- BJ Jungmann
- Rob Casey
Five candidates filed for the two, four-year council member terms which expire Jan. 6, 2025:
- Brent Lawrence
- Leroy Schommer
- Karin Witt
- Dexter Spilman
- Bob Hawkins
Five candidates also filed for the two, two-year council member terms which expire Jan. 2, 2023:
- Al Novak
- Paul Howe
- Brock Dombrovski
- Andrew Stevens
- Abe Zanto
More information on the election can be found at https://creditriver-mn.gov/elections.html