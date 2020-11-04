Two four-year terms on the Prior Lake City Council were up for election this year and unofficial election results show incumbents Zach Braid and Kevin Burkart will once again fill those seats.
Burkart received 6,452 votes, or 40.49%, and Braid received 5,836, or 36.62% of all votes, according to early election results.
Newcomer Kyle Frederiksen received 22.26% of votes.
Both Braid and Burkart were first elected to the council in 2016.
Burkart, who has been a resident of Prior Lake since 1974, said he is honored to have been re-elected by his community.
“It’s affirmation that Mayor Briggs and Councilmember Braid and myself have been leading the council in a direction that our community wants,” Burkart said.
Braid was not immediately available for comment.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis confirmed Tuesday evening that Scott County's unofficial results include all votes cast via absentee, early voting or Election Day voting before polls closed.