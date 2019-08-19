Since September of 1971 the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been enchanting thousands of people of all ages. The celebration is now in full swing in Shakopee through Sept. 29.
Enjoy live entertainment from juggling to jousting to music, food, unique, homemade wares and more. Theme weekends this year include: Bold North Vikings Invasion, Highland Fling, Bellies and Beer, Wine and Romance, Pet Fest, Shamrocks Shenanigans, Festival Friday and Oktoberfest.
The festival is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine weekends through Sunday, Sept. 29 plus Labor Day, September. 2.
General admission is $24.95 for adults, $22.95 for seniors and $15.95 for children. Parking is free.
Call 952-445-7361 or visit renaissancefest.com for more information. The Renaissance Festival grounds are located at 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee.