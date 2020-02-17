After celebrating more than 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music around the world, The Australian Pink Floyd Show will return to Mystic Lake with a new tour in 2020. The group is bringing its “All That You Feel World Tour 2020” to the Mystic Showroom on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m., according to a news release from the casino.
This critically acclaimed tribute show brings to the stage the songs beloved by Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, this tour will once again reinforce The Australian Pink Floyd Show’s dedication to the heritage of the original band members with a show that pays sincere tribute to Pink Floyd’s legendary productions, the release said.
The show will include a light and laser show, video animations and gigantic inflatables. To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and a distinct pink kangaroo.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia, in 1988. Since then, the group has performed in more than 35 countries worldwide.
Tickets to the show became available Feb. 14 and start at $49. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.