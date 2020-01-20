The multi-platinum rock band the Barenaked Ladies is returning to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 for the sixth edition of their “Last Summer On Earth Tour.”
Formed in the late 1980s, the award-winning band has cultivated a dedicated, international fanbase over their impressive run of more than 30 years. Their appearance at the Mystic Showroom will include special guests and fellow rock bands, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
The band is comprised of guitarist Ed Robertson, bassist Jim Creeggan, keyboardist and guitarist Kevin Hearn, and Tyler Stewart on drums. All four members of the Barenaked Ladies are known for hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “Brian Wilson,” “One Week” and “Pinch Me.” In 2020, the band will be at work recording their 16th studio album and touring across North America and the United Kingdom. The Barenaked Ladies are also set to release new music in May of this year.
Tickets to see the Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer On Earth Tour” will be available Jan. 24 starting at $45. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.