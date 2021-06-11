Funnyman Brian Regan is bringing a night of nonstop laughs to the Mystic Showroom on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Regan returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly's TV series, “Loudermilk,” which premiered on April 27 on Amazon Prime. Regan is receiving praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.
In February, Regan premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Regan’s first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” premiered to rave reviews on Nov. 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.
A regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Regan is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Regan was a regular guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” making 28 appearances.
Tickets to see Brian Regan at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Mystic Showroom went on sale June 11 starting at $39. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.