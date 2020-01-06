Grammy award-winning country singer and songwriter Dwight Yoakam will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10 at the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Known widely for his country music, Yoakam has also appeared in more than 40 feature films.
Yoakam rose to popularity in the mid-1980s with his debut album, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,” which contained the hit singles “Honky Tonk Man” and “Guitars, Cadillacs," a news release from the casino said. Other popular songs from Yoakam include “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” Little Ways” and “Fast as You.”
Over the course of 30 years, Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. A 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner, he has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with nearly 40 of his singles charted on Billboard, the release said. In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” that features a band of bluegrass luminaries, and in 2018, he released two new songs, “Pretty Horses” and “Then Came Monday.” Yoakam was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in October 2019. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films alongside other prolific actors such as Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker and Matthew McConaughey. Most recently, Yoakam appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 film “Logan Lucky” with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
Notable film and television appearances include his roles in “Sling Blade,” “Panic Room” and “Wedding Crashers.”
Tickets to see Yoakam are available starting Jan. 10. Prices start at $39. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.