The Science Museum of Minnesota is exploring all things dinosaurs and fossils with a new exhibition, “Ultimate Dinosaurs,” two new Omnitheater movies starring dinosaurs, paleontologist talks, presentations and events during “Days of the Dinosaurs.”
This is in addition to the St. Paul museum’s resident dinosaur and fossil exhibits, of course.
Here’s what’s going on, according to the Science Museum:
The Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibition (through April 10) – Showcases some of the most spectacular dinosaur discoveries and highlights cutting-edge scientific research from the Southern Hemisphere over the last two decades to show how continental drift altered the landscape of the ancient world.
“Dinosaurs of Antarctica” (through June 30) – Omnitheater movie follows Antarctic scientists on a quest to understand the ice continent’s profound transformation over time while investigating the similarities and differences between prehistoric climate events and human-triggered warming today.
The Science Museum’s Dinosaur & Fossil Gallery – Features the 82-foot-long Diplodocus, the largest Camptosaurus ever discovered, one of only four mounted Triceratops in the world, the two new Quetzalcoatlus models, the T. Rex and more.
Open Labs at the museum – 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17.
Paleontologist talks and presentations – Featuring the Science Museum’s Dr. Alex Hastings and additional local experts, 2 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 6 through Dec. 31.
Dino Nights – A four-week evening experience Fridays and Saturdays from 5-8 p.m., starting Thanksgiving weekend and featuring activities each week like shadow puppets, a flashlight scavenger hunt and a costume contest.
For more info about Days of Dinosaurs events, go to smm.org/dino-days. Exhibit and Omnitheater tickets should be purchased in advance at smm.org/tickets, and face masks are required.