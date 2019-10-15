Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie coming to the 11th annual Lakefront Music Fest in 2020.
Guthrie and Owen will join headliners Lady Antebellum, whose attendance was announced during the 2019 festival, for the event's second country-themed night on July 11.
Owen is known for such hits as "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Alone with You" and "Beachin'." His sixth and latest album, "Greetings from... Jake" was released in March.
On Monday, the festival on Instagram announced South Carolina-based singer-songwriter Guthrie would be opening the second night of festivities.
Guthrie rose to stardom on Youtube, the final season of "Glee" and a 2018 run on "America's Got Talent." Guthrie made it to the semifinals of that season.
The event fills Prior Lake's Lakefront Park with visitors from around Minnesota and surrounding states and is a fundraiser for the Prior Lake Rotary Club's charitable efforts. Attendees bought around 15,000 tickets for each of the 2019 festival's two nights to see Brad Paisley, Joan Jett and other performers, organizers said.