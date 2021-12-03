If you’ve ever wondered what it was like during prehistoric times now you have an opportunity to step back in time thanks to Jurassic Quest — an impressive animatronic dinosaur exhibit that has been touring North America since 2013 — will make a stop at the Minneapolis Convention Center Feb. 4-6, 2022.
Jurassic Quest boasts that it’s back, bigger and better than ever after its 2020 drive-thru event during the pandemic.
At Jurassic Quest, visitors can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinosaurs that once ruled on land, and deep dive into the Ancient Oceans exhibit to come face-to-face with the largest apex predator that ever existed — a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
Entertainment meets education
Marty Hoffman — who plays one of the exhibit’s characters, Park Ranger Marty — said Jurassic Quest is filled with entertainment and education for people of all ages.
“Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur shows in North America. We have over 100 life-size, super realistic dinosaurs and marine reptiles on display,” said Hoffman. “In fact, our Ancient Oceans exhibit even features a 50-foot long megalodon shark.”
That’s not all, Hoffman said the popular exhibit also features real fossils.
“Besides the main dinosaur exhibit, we have live raptor shows featuring Utahraptors. We have three cute baby dinosaurs you can meet. We have some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America,” added Hoffman. “There are giant dino-themed inflatables and bounce houses and fossil digs for the kids to enjoy. You can get a dino airbrush tattoo, or take a green screen photo of your family and a dinosaur together. You can also learn the science of dinosaurs at our sfossil exhibit area, which features real fossils. For kids under two, we have our new ‘Triceratots’ play zone.”
The realistic, animatronic dinosaurs, are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth millions of years ago.
“Each dinosaur is individually handcrafted by skilled artisans, and we work with leading paleontologists so each one is based on the latest science to be as realistic as possible,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman encourages families who attend to have some fun while also learning at the same time.
“People should come out to Jurassic Quest because it is awesome fun for the whole family, while also being very educational,” he said. “Dinosaurs are what I like to refer to as a ‘gateway science.’ Kids who are interested in dinosaurs, without even realizing it, are also learning about different types of science such as biology, geology and astronomy, just to mention a few. So, if you have a kid who is into dinosaurs, it’s a good interest to encourage — and Jurassic Quest is a fun way to do that.”
Tickets
Tickets start at $19 at can be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2 to 12). Green screen photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.