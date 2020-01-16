Cheap Trick will perform on Friday, July 10, at the 2020 Lakefront Music Fest after opener 38 Special and before headliner Styx, the Prior Lake Rotary Club announced this week.
Cheap Trick's arrival fills the last slot in the two-day festival's lineup. Country group Lady Antebellum will headline the second night on July 11 following Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie’s performances.
The music group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, according to the Prior Lake service club.
The 10-year-old festival draws tens of thousands of attendees from around the region and is a major fundraiser for the club’s charitable donations, which totaled almost $200,000 this past year. Several tens of thousands of those dollars go to volunteer groups that help at the festival.
Tickets range from $45 to $149 per night and are available at lakefrontmusicfest.com.