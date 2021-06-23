Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest is back to kick off summer and ready to rock after being canceled and rescheduled last year due to the pandemic that forced several events nationwide to shut down. The popular music festival will be the first major music festival in the Twin Cities metro.
The highly anticipated live music event will be held on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Parkway S.E. Gates open at 5 p.m. on both days where vendors will be on site serving at this time.
Event organizers have secured artists from the cancelled 2020 lineup, which includes rock superstars and multi-platinum band Styx and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick who will be headlining on July 9 (Rock Night) alongside 38 Special. Headliners on July 10 (Country Night) will feature two time Grammy Awards winners Lady A. Country music artists Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie will also perform that night.
Event organizers are expecting the event to be sold out now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“We’re looking for another sell out — 2019 was our first sell out and we had a little over 15,000 attendees,” said Michelle Jirik, Prior Lake Rotary Club and event tri-chair. “We’re targeting around 15,000 again or 16,000 concert-goers.”
Even though COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, event organizers still plan to put additional measures in place by encouraging social distancing, providing more bathrooms and hand washing stations and implementing many new cleaning procedures.
Jirik said the rotary club is excited to host the first major music event in the Twin Cities and are looking forward to welcome spectators.
“We’re getting emails from our customers that they’re very excited to get back to enjoying live music. We very much missed it last year because we wanted to be as safe as possible,” said Jirik.
Volunteer effort
The Lakefront Music Fest is one of the top seven music festivals in the state and one of two that is run strictly by volunteers. The event also raises over $75,000 that is donated to various community organizations.
“We have a club around 90 members who dedicate a year long worth of volunteer hours to make this work,” said Jirik. “These rotarians are very dedicated to provide an amazing event to help us fundraise so we can do really good work in our community and around the world.”
In addition to musical performances, the Lakefront Music Fest will also recognize a variety of essential workers.
“We started thinking about this last year and although the pandemic is lessening, we still want to highlight all that they’ve done,” said Jirik. “We reached out to our community to see if people would nominate others and we had such an amazing outpouring. It was so special to read all of these nominations, it was a wide range of people that worked from Cub to the fire department to people in the hospital and teachers. It really showed how much people in the community really respected what everyone did during that time.”
Those nominated will be recognized on screens and a few will be recognized on stage each night.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.lakefrontmusicfest.com. Tickets are nearly sold out.