Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest is almost here, and organizers are encouraging those attending to know of the new transportation plans for arriving and leaving the event.
The most significant change is the location of the shuttle buses leaving the event each night. Starting at 10:30 p.m. the departing shuttle buses will pick up south of 160th Street, near Dehmlow’s Auto Sales, 4810 Dakota St. SE.
There is also a new pickup location for rideshare services this year. Beginning at 10:30 p.m. each night, passenger pick up is on northbound lanes of Highway 13 just north of 160th St. SE. These changes will be communicated at the event and there will be signage.
Arriving at the festival
Attendees arriving at Lakefront Music Fest via rideshare service will be dropped off at the Kop Building, 16000 Main Ave. Passengers are to be dropped off at the curb.
As in previous years, shuttles will serve five park and ride lots from 4-10:30 p.m., dropping off and picking up passengers near the Lakefront Park Pavilion. Shuttles will continue to drop off and pick up event volunteers until 12:30 a.m.
Organizers ask pedestrians from downtown to use trails and sidewalks along Main Street to walk as limited vehicle traffic will be on the street. Those walking from 160th Street are asked to use sidewalks and trails on both sides of the road as there will be limited vehicle traffic on this street. Golf carts are not available for shuttle purposes.
Some of these streets are residential, so organizers ask attendees to respect the privacy of others and dispose of waste appropriately on their way to and from the event.
Leaving the festival
Before 10:30 p.m. each day, shuttle buses will drop and pick up passengers at the Lakefront Park Pavilion as in previous years. To speed up patron park exiting, starting at 10:30 p.m. each night, departing buses (except for volunteers) will be parked in the southbound lane of Highway 13 and ready for boarding starting at 10:30 p.m. each night.
This pick up is south of 160th Street, near Dehmlow’s Auto Sales. A limited number of golf carts will be available at the Lakefront Park Pavilion for people with disabilities shuttle to bus boarding area. Follow the electronic lights, signs and listen to the directions of volunteers.
Passenger pick up is on northbound lanes of Highway 13 just north of 160th Street. The only way to access the pick-up site is via southbound Highway 13 with a crossover located just north of the 160th Street intersection.
A limited number of golf carts will be available at the Lakefront Park Pavilion for people with disabilities to shuttle to the rideshare boarding area.
Attendees being picked up by friends or family should plan to be picked up from the Gateway Park entrance at the corner of Dakota Street and Erie Avenue.
Attendees may visit www.lakefrontmusicfest.com to view the complete details.