Electrifying rock icon Lindsey Buckingham is bringing his tour to the Mystic Showroom on Friday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.
Over the past four decades, Buckingham honed his skills as a singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer and the musical visionary of Fleetwood Mac. He wrote and produced several top 10 hits, including “Go Your Own Way,” “Tusk” and “Big Love.” Under Buckingham’s direction, Fleetwood Mac became one of the bestselling and most beloved rock groups of all time.
As a solo artist, Buckingham often plays nearly every instrument himself. In 2020, he appeared on “Caution,” the newest single from the Killers. He remains a highly sought-after collaborator, a maverick and visionary. Buckingham is now returning to the stage with a 30-city U.S. tour.
Tickets to see Lindsey Buckingham at on Sept. 3 in the Mystic Showroom went on sale June 11 starting at $29. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.